Diver missing after exploring shipwreck found, rescued

SHARK RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a diver was rescued after she was reported missing by her dive group while exploring an underwater shipwreck in New Jersey over the weekend.

Officials say rescue crews responded to an 11:20 a.m. Saturday distress call from the commercial dive vessel Gypsy Blood saying the diver had gone missing near Shark River Inlet.

Authorities say a 29-foot response boat found the missing diver about two miles southwest of the dive vessel after sighting her floating in the water with an orange inflatable surface marker buoy.

Another vessel had also assisted, dispatching two divers to search underwater after arriving on scene.

An official said the missing diver "was both prepared and experienced" which "immensely helped" the search reach a successful conclusion.