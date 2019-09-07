Disgraced former state senator running for city council seat

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A former Republican state senator who resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation and later pleaded guilty to harassing a 25-year-old female Senate staffer is running for a city council seat in Caldwell.

The Idaho Press reports that John McGee on Friday declared his candidacy for the Caldwell City Council in southwestern Idaho.

McGee in a campaign announcement says he's learned from his mistakes and will be a better public servant. He resigned from the Senate in 2012.

He says members of the Caldwell community encouraged him to run, and if elected to seat 6 on the council he will focus on economic development.

McGee is running against incumbent Chuck Stadick, who was elected in 2015, and candidate Evangeline Beechler.

Republican state Sen. Pattie Anne Lodge of Huston has endorsed McGee.

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com