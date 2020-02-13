Digital photography class offered at arts center

Adults and students in grades five through eight can improve their digital photography skills with a professional photographer and DAC instructor, Brien Adams, in classes at the Darien Arts Center.

Introduction to Digital Photography for adults takes place from March 4 to 25, on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

In this month-long class, adults learn the basics of taking beautiful digital photographs using their iPhones or digital cameras. Topics covered include point and shoot techniques, photo editing, uploading to a computer, and using Instagram and social media to display photos. The fee is $125; registration is at darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.