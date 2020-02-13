-
East Coast Contemporary Ballet will perform A Celebration of Love for the Arts on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit darienarts.org. less
Photo: Contributed Photo
Adults and students in grades five through eight can improve their digital photography skills with a professional photographer and DAC instructor, Brien Adams, in classes at the Darien Arts Center.
Introduction to Digital Photography
for adults takes place from March 4 to 25, on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.
In this month-long class, adults learn the basics of taking beautiful digital photographs using their iPhones or digital cameras. Topics covered include point and shoot techniques, photo editing, uploading to a computer, and using Instagram and social media to display photos. The fee is $125; registration is at darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.
Digital Photography for students runs through April 24 on Fridays from 4:40-5:40 p.m. Photography skills covered include the rule of thirds, filling the frame, negative space, scale and focal point. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. Lead sponsors of the DAC are Baywater Properties, DR Bank and Stamford Ford Lincoln.