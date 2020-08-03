  • Children's wishes for inclusivity were placed on ribbons Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

The movement encouraging inclusivity and diversity that’s quickly spreading across the nation — and the world — is also being felt by children.

This was reflected in several dozen wishes expressed by children who attended last month’s peaceful children’s art walk for inclusivity in town.

“Wishing tree”

As part of the art walk, children were asked to think about a wish they have for the town or for the world.

Volunteers wrote down the childrens’ wishes on “wish flags,” which were prepared in a community art program.

The flags and ribbons were hung on “wishing trees” near Darien Town Hall. Children, as well as event organizers, read some of the wishes out loud.

“The ribbons were actually prepared by our team in advance of the event, hoping to inspire participants with messages of hope and solidarity,” said Diane Urban, one of the event organizers.

In total, children expressed about 30 different wishes. Many were displayed on the tree for one week after the art walk. Additionally, wishes were submitted to an inclusivity website the event organizers set up.

Urban said the children’s wishes were “sweet and honest.”

Darien resident Sunaina Sridharan was at the walk with her 9-year-old daughter, Avani Vijay.

“My daughters and nieces all made art work for the event,” Sridharan said. “My daughter Avani wrote that she hopes for kids of all colors to laugh and play in the playground together.”

Aditi Sidhartha of Orange, Sridharan’s 11-year-old niece, wrote a wish that said, “We have to stand up against those who are mean to others.”

Nine-year-old Anushka Sidhartha, also of Orange, said “everybody should be included, no matter how they look, and they should be treated kindly.”

Children’s wishes

The children’s wishes are as follows:

 Lead with love  We are together  Dance together

 Better together  You are light  Follow your heart

 Include others  All are welcome  Stronger together

 Be united, not divided  Differences are beautiful

 Stand up for others  Use your voice

 Share your story  We are better together

 Let’s walk together  Choose kindness

 Take care of each other  We are one human race  Speak up  Open your heart

 Love everyone always  Unity in diversity

 Let’s teach each other

Moment into a movement

Sridharan said she would like to turn the art walk moment into a movement.

“Given the current COVID situation, I hope that the kids at the art walk have play dates — at least over Zoom or Skype — and start talking, learning about and embracing diverse cultures,” she said.

The art walk organizers and planners will be regrouping to plan next steps.

Urban said she would like to see more inclusivity events in Darien going forward.

“We all hope that this is just the beginning and that we cannot only foster friendships and support among the children in our community, but also find other ways to help make Darien feel inclusive to all,” she said.

Sridharan said adults can learn many valuable lessons from children.

“They have no bias, and such an open and clean slate,” she said. “I hope the kids’ messages of hope paves the way towards a more warm, vibrant and inclusive Darien.”

