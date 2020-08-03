‘Differences are beautiful’: Children share wishes for inclusivity

The movement encouraging inclusivity and diversity that’s quickly spreading across the nation — and the world — is also being felt by children.

This was reflected in several dozen wishes expressed by children who attended last month’s peaceful children’s art walk for inclusivity in town.

“Wishing tree”

As part of the art walk, children were asked to think about a wish they have for the town or for the world.

Volunteers wrote down the childrens’ wishes on “wish flags,” which were prepared in a community art program.

The flags and ribbons were hung on “wishing trees” near Darien Town Hall. Children, as well as event organizers, read some of the wishes out loud.

“The ribbons were actually prepared by our team in advance of the event, hoping to inspire participants with messages of hope and solidarity,” said Diane Urban, one of the event organizers.

In total, children expressed about 30 different wishes. Many were displayed on the tree for one week after the art walk. Additionally, wishes were submitted to an inclusivity website the event organizers set up.

Urban said the children’s wishes were “sweet and honest.”

Darien resident Sunaina Sridharan was at the walk with her 9-year-old daughter, Avani Vijay.

“My daughters and nieces all made art work for the event,” Sridharan said. “My daughter Avani wrote that she hopes for kids of all colors to laugh and play in the playground together.”

Aditi Sidhartha of Orange, Sridharan’s 11-year-old niece, wrote a wish that said, “We have to stand up against those who are mean to others.”

Nine-year-old Anushka Sidhartha, also of Orange, said “everybody should be included, no matter how they look, and they should be treated kindly.”

Children’s wishes

The children’s wishes are as follows:

Lead with love We are together Dance together

Better together You are light Follow your heart

Include others All are welcome Stronger together

Be united, not divided Differences are beautiful

Stand up for others Use your voice

Share your story We are better together

Let’s walk together Choose kindness

Take care of each other We are one human race Speak up Open your heart

Love everyone always Unity in diversity

Let’s teach each other

Moment into a movement

Sridharan said she would like to turn the art walk moment into a movement.

“Given the current COVID situation, I hope that the kids at the art walk have play dates — at least over Zoom or Skype — and start talking, learning about and embracing diverse cultures,” she said.

The art walk organizers and planners will be regrouping to plan next steps.

Urban said she would like to see more inclusivity events in Darien going forward.

“We all hope that this is just the beginning and that we cannot only foster friendships and support among the children in our community, but also find other ways to help make Darien feel inclusive to all,” she said.

Sridharan said adults can learn many valuable lessons from children.

“They have no bias, and such an open and clean slate,” she said. “I hope the kids’ messages of hope paves the way towards a more warm, vibrant and inclusive Darien.”

