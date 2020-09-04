Did you know? History Kids of Darien share town’s past

The History Kids of Darien The History Kids of Darien Photo: Clara Goulding / Contributed Photo Photo: Clara Goulding / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Did you know? History Kids of Darien share town’s past 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Did you know?

When you think of colonial children, images of uncomfortable clothes, small houses and incredible boredom are your first thoughts. While these images are not incorrect, you may be surprised to learn what life was really like for kids back in the 18th century. When they weren’t doing chores or helping on their family farm, the colonial children of Darien played games (including tag), had pets, and even went to school, just like us — three centuries later.

In the morning, the children would wake up at sunrise. As soon as they finished their breakfast, they would be outside and getting to work. Colonial children usually had seven or eight siblings, and every pair of hands was needed. The boys would help their father with all kinds of chores like building fences, planting seeds, harvesting crops, and chopping wood.

The girls, on the other hand, helped their mothers with cooking, caring for their younger siblings, and gardening. Just because they weren’t swinging axes or plowing fields didn’t mean the work was any less challenging. These girls took on many jobs, and managed to complete them all. Some girls were even expected to knit stockings by the age of 4!

When it wasn’t harvesting season, the kids were in school. It wasn’t the experience that you or I had; children of all ages were placed in the same room and usually ended up learning the same things. Life for colonial children was not always full of work though. In between their work and schooling, colonial children played tag, went fishing, played with dolls, and even played a sport similar to modern-day baseball.

Can you guess this other crazy fact about colonial children? When colonial children came to school, what item did they have to bring with them? (Hint: you can find it outside).

Email us at historykidsofdarien@gmail.com if you think you know the answer!

Lily Donzeiser is a rising junior at Darien High School.

The History Kids of Darien is a group of middle and high school students keeping you informed about Darien’s history. If you are interested in joining us or would like to learn more about what we do, please email us at: historykidsofdarien@gmail.com