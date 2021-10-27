Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank.

The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.