Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M's TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 1:45 a.m.
1 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull winds up during the eight inning against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull, left walks with catcher Eric Haase at the end of the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Detroit Tigers center fielder Akil Baddoo catches a deep fly hit by Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger during the fourth inning inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario grounds out to first, allowing Robbie Grossman to score from third during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SEATTLE (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Turnbull, who led the big leagues in losses when he went 3-17 two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons. But a fastball in the mid-90s (mph) and a biting slider kept Seattle batters guessing and added to a growing list of mound gems in 2021.