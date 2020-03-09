Detroit neighborhoods to get water, sewer system upgrades

DETROIT (AP) — Water and sewer system projects are getting started in two Detroit neighborhoods as part of a $500 million program to upgrade the city’s aging water infrastructure.

Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department is investing more than $44 million into Cornerstone Village and North Rosedale Park, according to the city.

The work includes replacing water mains, fire hydrants and city sewer pipes. Lead service lines will be replaced with copper pipes on blocks where water mains are being replaced. The Water and Sewerage Department is replacing some service lines on private property at the department’s cost.

Cornerstone Village is on Detroit's east side. North Rosedale Park is in northwest Detroit.

Most Detroit water and sewer pipes are more than 80 years old, the city said, adding that the last massive infrastructure upgrade was in 1930.