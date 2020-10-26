Detroit girl shot by father as he tries to stop dog attack

DETROIT (AP) — A 2-year-old Detroit girl was mauled by a dog Monday and accidentally shot by her father who was trying to stop the animal, police said.

The girl was rushed to surgery because of bites on her head and face.

A “huge” dog charged at the girl when someone opened the front door at her home, Capt. Gary Johnson said.

“The father retrieved his weapon (and) fired multiple shots,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately one of those shots did end up hitting the 2-year-old in the left arm. ... Like any father, he was looking to protect his child.”

Johnson said the girl was expected to survive. The dog was killed.

capt gary johnson

one of the resident sopeme dup the front door and a huge pit bull just ranin and began charging a fewmle 2 years ol an d bnegab attacking that female.

oej ft ersident sopenme dup the door and huge ...

like any father he wa slooking to protect his child, period.