Details released in deaths of newlywed couple at campsite

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A newlywed couple that was gunned down near a Utah campsite had told friends that they were afraid of a “creepy man” that was near their camp prior to their death, according to newly unsealed police documents.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found dead on August 18 near Moab in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. According to a search warrant that was filed to search their vehicle, friends of the couple told police that Schulte texted them about a “creepy man” that was near their camp who had intimidated them.