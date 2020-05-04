Despite go-ahead, some West Virginia eateries to stay shut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia restaurants are balking at the chance to reopen as Gov. Jim Justice's plan to get the state economy moving again in response to the coronavirus enters its second week.

Despite the chance to recoup lost revenues, Super Weenie hot dog shop owner Jason Myer told the Charleston-Gazette Mail that he won't reopen “until it makes sense.”

Myer closed his Charleston shop in March. The shop caters to lunchtime crowds.

Starting Monday, Justice's reopening plan includes small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, restaurants with outdoor seating, barber shops and dog groomers.

The risk of reopening during the pandemic isn’t worth a potential boost in sales, said Keeley Steele, who operates three businesses on Charleston's East End, including the Tricky Fish restaurant and Starlings Coffee & Provisions.

Steele said she's not convinced reopening would be profitable due to limited seating and buying personal protective equipment for employees.

