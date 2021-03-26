Despite fewer commuters, train parking permits still a waiting game in Darien

DARIEN — Though standing train station parking permits nearly are almost all renewed before the March 31 deadline in Darien, not all agree this is a sign of the revitalization of commuting.
Darien’s train parking permits have notoriously been hard to come by. The perceived low cost to carry from year to year, the need for convenient parking, and years of waiting list times have worked together to keep long-term permit holders holding on. At the same time, waitlists continue to run in the hundreds.