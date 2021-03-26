Despite fewer commuters, train parking permits still a waiting game in Darien

DARIEN — Though standing train station parking permits nearly are almost all renewed before the March 31 deadline in Darien, not all agree this is a sign of the revitalization of commuting.

Darien’s train parking permits have notoriously been hard to come by. The perceived low cost to carry from year to year, the need for convenient parking, and years of waiting list times have worked together to keep long-term permit holders holding on. At the same time, waitlists continue to run in the hundreds.

Town Administrator Kathleen Buch said permit renewals are at 85 percent, with one week left to renew. At the same time last year, Buch said 93.5 percent of people had renewed.

She said the combined waiting list for both Darien train stations numbers at about 1,400 people, split between 600 for the Leroy/West lot at Darien Train Staiton and and 790 for Noroton Heights. The waitlist sign-up was kept open longer, she said, and currently that represents 80 percent of the previous waitlist sign-up renewals.

Aaron Donovan, of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, said the MTA does not track ridership of individual stations. However, Metro-North’s total ridership is tracked.

On March 22, the total estimated ridership for Metro-North was at 61,100, which was down 78 percent from the same day in 2019. On the same day, ridership on the Long Island Railroad was down 73 percent.

Contributed/John Sini

Darien train expert and Commuter Action Group founder Jim Cameron, also a transportation columnist for Hearst, said the permit renewal numbers seem like a hopeful sign of rebounding commutation.

“But I think most permit holders are renewing, not to get back on the train, but to not lose their permit and have to wait another 5+ years for a new one,” Cameron said.

He added that all the data he’s seen shows major employers in New York City are not planning to have workers return in-person until maybe September, “and even then for only a few days a week.”

“We have progressed so much in the past year with telecommunications. I think most ‘knowledge workers’ will want to continue working from home at least two to three days a week, saving time and commuting expense,” he said.

Darien Board of Education member John Sini has continued to commute to New York City throughout the pandemic.

“For several months after the initial lockdown, there really were no signs that people were willing to return to their commutes — commuter lots, suburban platforms, trains and even Grand Central Station and the midtown office district were all eerily empty,” he said.

Cameron noted a positive is if 15 percent of current permit holders don’t renew, that means permits can get in the hands of waitlisters who do want them.

“Given the limited supply of parking spaces the permits should go to those who need and will use them most,” Cameron said.

Cameron noted Darien issues double the number of permits compared to available spaces, knowing most permit holders don’t use them five days a week.

“That’s why the permits are nicknamed ‘hunting licenses’— if you have a permit and can find a space, it’s yours,” he said.

If commuters don’t come back in the old numbers, the number of permits can be further oversold, giving even greater access to those who most need them, he said.

Buch said the deadline of March 31 will be firm, and no further permits will be renewed after that date.

On the plus side, Sini said in recent weeks he is starting to see “small signs of a ‘spring renewal’ as it seems like there’s a handful more cars in the lots and commuters on the platform and riding trains.”

“But make no mistake, with extremely high New York City office vacancies and no day trippers, the trains still have an ample number of open seats and midtown is still very quiet,” Sini said.

Contributed/John Sini

He said he is hopeful summer restores some normalcy, but added that “it’s going to a while for the city to fully recover.”

When and if Darien commuters decide to return to the trains, they will find improvements to both stations in the near future.

The state Department of Transportation is set to begin work on replacing platforms at the Darien Train Station along with some other improvements in partnership with the town in February 2022.

Improvements are also expected to be made at the Noroton Heights Train Station as part of the redevelopment projects occurring that neighborhood.

Renewals or waitlist queries can be made at darienct.gov/railroad-station-parking.