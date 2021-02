DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines have announced the name of a male giraffe born there in January: Raza.

The name was the overwhelming pick of thousands of people who voted among three names selected as possible choices, the zoo said in a news release Thursday. The zoo said 45% of the vote went to Raza over the other choices: Mosi and Ikemba. The name Raza means “hope," the zoo said.