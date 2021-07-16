Derek Chauvin trial cost Hennepin County nearly $4M

Jim Mone/AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The weekslong trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin cost Minnesota’s Hennepin County about $3.7 million for employee salaries, courthouse security, victims' services for George Floyd's family and other expenses, according to county documents released Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which oversees security at the courthouse, spent a total of about $3.2 million for employee salaries, equipment and security for the courthouse. The Star Tribune reported that after salaries, the single largest expense was for added courthouse security: $773,412 was spent on items such as barbed and razor wire fencing, barricades and boarding. That cost did not include staffing.