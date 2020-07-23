Deputy arrested, accused of molesting children in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on multiple charges of engaging in sex acts with at least three minors, according to police in the city of Chula Vista where the arrest was made.

Jaylen Devon Fleer was arrested in Chula Vista on Wednesday and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, the Chula Vista Police Department said in a statement. Fleer could not be reached for comment and it was not known if he had a lawyer.

On April 9, the Chula Vista Police Department said it received two anonymous Crime Stoppers tips that led them to investigate Fleer and eventually arrest him.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement Thursday that after it became aware of the investigation and “it became appropriate to do so," Fleer was placed on an administrative assignment and has had no contact with the public.

“Even though the allegation had nothing to do with Fleer’s duties as a deputy, they were so serious that all peace officer authority was taken away from him," the department said.

Before his arrest, the 27-year-old deputy was working as a corrections officer at the San Diego central jail. He has been with the department since 2015. The sheriff’s department has also started its own internal affairs probe.

Fleer is being held without bail on a total of 15 criminal counts, including lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor, oral copulation with a person under 16 and showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor.