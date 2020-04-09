Deputies involved in fatal shooting in southeastern Colorado

EADS, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after two sheriff's deputies in rural southeastern Colorado were involved in a fatal shooting.

Officials with Colorado's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management say the Kiowa County deputies shot the suspect after using a stun gun during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Investigators have not released the male suspect's name and age or said what led to the shooting.

Neither of the deputies was hurt.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is traveling to the scene. Kiowa County is one of the least populous in Colorado.