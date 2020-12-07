Deputies: Florida man accused of fatally shooting 2 dogs

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing animal cruelty and child abuse charges after killing two of his fiancee's dogs, Volusia County Sheriff's officials said.

William Petty, 49, was arrested Sunday, a day after the incident occurred in DeLand, the news release said.

A 16-year-old boy told his mother that Petty had tried to make him shoot one of the dogs, the release said.

The teen's mother called sheriff's office after he told her about the incident, officials said. The boy was at Petty's home when the couple got into an argument, the release said.

The boy told investigators that Petty loaded up two of her dogs a female Catahoula mix and a male Dachshund — and drove them to a wooded area. He pulled out a revolver and shot the female dog in the head. He then handed the teen the gun and told him to shoot the other dog, the release said.

The teen said he shot into the ground and Petty took the gun back and shot the other dog. He then tossed both dogs into the woods, the release said.

Deputies found the dogs and consulted with Volusia County Animal Services officers, sheriff's officials said. Animal control officials took both bodies.

The owner of the dogs confirmed that neither dog had an illness or ailment that would have called for them to be euthanized, the report said.

Petty was located in Port Orange on Sunday and arrested on two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of unlawful disposal of a dead domestic animal, child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon in the commission of a felony.

Petty remained in jail on Monday. Jail records did not list a lawyer for Petty.