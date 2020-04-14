Deputies: DNA confirms bones belong to missing woman

LITTLE CREEK, Miss. (AP) — Deputies in Mississippi said they found the remains of a woman who had been missing for over two years.

DNA testing confirmed two femur bones in a wooded area in Perry County matches the DNA of Glin Street, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. She had been missing since February 2017.

Deputies found a human skull near the same area where they found Street’s femur bones late last year, but were unable to determine who it belonged to due to lack of DNA. They, along with 40 volunteers, found the femur bones after returning to the area to do a wider search in February.

Street’s case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, police said.