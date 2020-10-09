Deputies: 2 killed after car, motorcycle collide in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. (AP) — Two people have died after a car and motorcycle collided in southwestern Michigan.

A preliminary investigation shows the car attempted to turn into a driveway about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Wayland and failed to yield to the motorcycle, according to the Allegan County sheriff's office.

The motorcycle operator, David Rowe II, 41, of Wayland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies also said a 44-year-old passenger in the car died at a hospital.

Wayland is south of Grand Rapids.