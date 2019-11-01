Depot upcoming events include fourth grade party, talk on mental health and preparing teens for college

Dr. Rob Turrisi, Penn State Professor and author of A Parent Handbook for Talking with Students About Alcohol will give a talk on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Darien Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Dr. Rob Turrisi, Penn State Professor and author of A Parent Handbook for Talking with Students About Alcohol will give a talk on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Darien Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Depot upcoming events include fourth grade party, talk on mental health and preparing teens for college 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fourth grade

The Depot’s Fall 4th Grade Party will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4 to 5:30 pm. DJ Jimmy Jams will supply the music and games; Face painting, and pizza. The Depot concession will also be open serving up your favorite treats. All Darien fourth graders welcome whether private, public or home-schooled. Rain date for this event will be Thursday, Nov. 14.

Admission is $20

For more information contact: Kim Adams kimoadams@gmail.com or Courtney Olsen courtaolsen@gmail.com

What not to teach your teen

“What not to Teach your Teen” with Dr. Rob Turrisi, Penn State Professor and author of A Parent Handbook for Talking with Students About Alcohol will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Darien Library from 7 to 8 p.m.

Every parent wants to send their child off to college fully prepared. You teach them how to do laundry, how to budget time and money, and how to navigate tricky roommate situations. What NOT to teach your teen? How to Drink.

Dr. Turrisi will share his research concerning the misconception that “teaching” teens how to drink prepares them for college and helps them learn to drink more responsibly. Recent studies show that fewer alcohol-related problems develop for every year that students delay drinking. He will explain why talking to a teen about alcohol use is the most effective strategy to moderate drinking. His publication, A Parent Handbook for Talking with Students About Alcohol will be given to program attendees. The handbook has been vetted by the Surgeon General’s Report and deemed an effective way to prevent student alcohol drinking and consequences by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse Registration. Registration encouraged: www.ywcadn.org/drinkingprevention.

This program is co-sponsored by The Community Fund of Darien, The Depot Youth Center, The Darien Library and YWCA Parent Awareness. It is supported by The Thriving Youth Task Force and the Town of Darien

Mental awareness for teens

A white bag lunch talk with Kristin Wilson, Newport Academy at the Depot will be on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 11:30 to 1p.m.

Wilson is vice-President of Clinical Outreach at Newport Academy, and is passionate about the integration of holistic care in the treatment milieu to address the myriad of stressors that today’s teens face. She believes that higher levels of emotional resilience allow teens to more easily adapt to stressful situations or crisis, with fewer negative effects. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and Creative Arts Therapies and will share how to foster authentic connections with teens. Come learn more over a “white bag” lunch! Drinks will be provided. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/76939475041

This presentation sponsored by The Depot Youth Center and Newport Academy