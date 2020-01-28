Depot to honor founders with award at February fundraiser

The Depot will present its first annual Founders Award at its February fundraiser.

Celebrating its 30th year, The Depot Youth Center —the oldest teen center in the Nation —will be kicking the year off at the Country Club of Darien on Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 to 11 p.m. “Blue Jeans and Blazers” will feature live music with Jump the Gunn, dancing and delicious eats.

There will be a special tribute honoring The Depot founders, Edmund von Schmidt and Carol Bishko.

Going forward, the inaugural “Founders Award” will be given each year to a person who best exemplifies and supports the original Depot mission. The mission today is the same mission that Ed and Carol put forth 30 years ago — to build confident youth in our community by offering a safe, connected, inclusive environment; while providing essential programming and leadership development.

Along with Carol and Ed, the following individuals and families will be thanked for their valuable contribution to opening the doors of The Depot 30 years ago: Mike Bishko, Susan Yezzi, the Rand Family, Mary Ann Pegler, Mary Ellen Cavanna, Jane Wolcott, Alison Meloy, Susan Schroeder, Bruno Construction (Joe, Jeff and David Bruno), Rob Young , Don Sibilio, Rob Williamson, David Dever, David Osherow and Al Hogan.

Support the Depot by buying tickets at at www.dariendepot.com.