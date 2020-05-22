Depot offers graduation traditions to celebrate Darien High and Middlesex grads

The Depot believes in tradition more than ever this year. It is offering its annual balloon bouquet for Darien High seniors, and also yard signs for graduating Middlesex eighth graders. The Depot believes in tradition more than ever this year. It is offering its annual balloon bouquet for Darien High seniors, and also yard signs for graduating Middlesex eighth graders. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Depot offers graduation traditions to celebrate Darien High and Middlesex grads 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Though this year is different and some many things are not as expected, The Depot Youth Center believes traditions are important— including celebrating seniors with balloon bouquets.

Parents or loved ones can order a special graduation balloon bouquet for a member of the Darien High School Class of ‘20

The Depot will do the work! Each bouquet contains three inflated 18-20 inch Mylar balloons — The Depot salutes our DHS grads, Class of 2020 and a silver star.

Bouquets will be delivered and tied to your graduate’s mailbox by noon on the morning of “graduation”, Tuesday, June 11. Order deadline is June 5.

The cost is $30 per bouquet. All proceeds benefit The Depot.

Place your order balloon order here.

Questions: Christine Popson ChrisPopson@yahoo.com or Alex Taylor alexandfamily4@gmail.com

Middle school eighth graders’ families also have a way to celebrate their students’ accomplishments.

The Depot is also offering a special yard sign for Middlesex Middle School graduates. Order our sign by May 29 for $30. The sign will be placed on their lawns on June 10.

Place your sign order here.