Depot offers brown bag lunch talk on food and pressure

Daisy Daisy Photo: The Depot Photo: The Depot Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Depot offers brown bag lunch talk on food and pressure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Depot will be offering a brown bag lunch talk on the stress and pressure surrounding food on Thursday, Feb. 6 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Daisy Blakney will be heading this discussion you won’t want to miss. Blakney says she believes what you eat is a big part of what you are on the inside and out. Her main objective is for everyone to leave this discussion with an understanding that their minds, bodies, and sounds are all connected. Daisy is a Health and Life Coach, a mentor with ANAD (National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders), teacher/studio manager at Pure Barre, and Diet Tech at The Center for Discovery. www.dariendepot.com