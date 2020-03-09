Depot offers babysitting certification course

There will be American Red Cross Babysitting Certification Course at The Depot Youth Center Sunday, March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This course will provide youth — both boys and girls who are planning to babysit — the knowledge plus skills necessary to safely and responsibly give care to younger children and infants.

The training will help develop leadership skills, basic child care, as well as basic first aid.

Each class is limited to the first 20 participants to sign up. This course is open to Middle School aged participants only.

Due to food allergies, all participants must pack their own lunch and snacks. Water bottles will be supplied. Participants are also welcome to bring their own, since The Depot has a filtered water fountain.

Register at: https://dariendepot.z2systems.com/np/clients/dariendepot/eventRegistration.jsp?event=586& There is a wait list if the class is full. This will be the last course until August.

For more information and questions, send an email to janice@dariendepot.com