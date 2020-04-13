Depot offering ‘Choose Love’ virtual seminar on isolation, virtual YMCA classes

The Depot remains a resource for the community, staff says. The youth center is focusing to provide webinars and online support on subjects that are top of mind right now.

In the next weeks, The Depot is co-hosting:

S4 Study Skills will host an online seminar, on Tuesday, April 21, at 4:00 pm. In a 30-minute highly dynamic, action-specific, and interactive seminar, parents are invited to learn best-practice, tools and strategies to support their student with at-home learning.

Co-hosted with the Darien High School Parents Association, Scarlett Lewis, founder of Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement will present a live online presentation about the rise in isolation and loneliness among kids and the need to strive for perfection. The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement curriculum for middle-schoolers at The Depot is endowed by a three-year grant from the Darien Foundation. Thursday, April 16, 7pm. Register for the online presentation at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uZcud-mgqDwiLn2ZZVGxenEzo5Ds2PsKRA.

The Depot is also collaborating with the Darien YMCA offering several exercise classes that can be taken online, at home. Details are on The Depot website.

Visit dariendepot.com, for all webinars and program information as well as mental health resources and support on how to navigate this challenging time.