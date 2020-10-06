Depot Youth center offering fitness & mental health expo

The Depot Youth Center is offering a Fitness & Mental Health Awareness Expo Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., under the Joy Ride tent, (behind Helen Ainson) in Darien. Rain date is Oct. 18. The Depot Youth Center is offering a Fitness & Mental Health Awareness Expo Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., under the Joy Ride tent, (behind Helen Ainson) in Darien. Rain date is Oct. 18. Photo: The Depot Youth Center Photo: The Depot Youth Center Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Depot Youth center offering fitness & mental health expo 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Depot Youth Center is offering a Fitness & Mental Health Awareness Expo Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. under the JoyRide tent, (behind Helen Ainson) in Darien. Rain date is Oct. 18.

There will be five different fitness classes offered by AKT, Joy Ride, Orange Theory, Casey McBride Yoga/PT Performance & LYMBR. Also, attendees may visit Playa Bowl, cryotherapy, and functional nutrition tables and check out mental health resources/art therapy by Newport Academy.

This is a COVID-friendly, and socially distanced event. Cost is $50. All event proceeds benefit The Depot. For class schedules and registration, visit dariendepot.z2systems.com/np/clients/dariendepot/eventRegistration.jsp?event=597&

Event sponsors include Newport Academy, The Corbin District, Ring’s End, Darien Sport Shop, Connecticut Green, Kate Keller Bates Team, PT Performance, Jane Street Wellness, Darien YMCA, Playa Bowls, and The Running Company.