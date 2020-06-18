Depot Youth Center participating in Stop & Shop’s bag and giving tag program

The Depot in Darien, Conn. The Depot in Darien, Conn. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Depot Youth Center participating in Stop & Shop’s bag and giving tag program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Depot, Darien’s youth center, is participating in Stop & Shop’s community bag and giving tag program.

Every time a shopper buys the $2.50 reusable Community Bag at any Stop & Shop store, they can direct a $1 donation to The Depot by using the attached Giving Tag.

Read more about the program here.

Darien’s Stop & Shop is at 25 Old King’s Highway in the Goodwives Shopping Center.

Stop & Shop’s community bag and giving tag program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local community while supporting the environment.

Each time a shopper purchases the $2.50 Community Bag with the Giving Tag, they will have the power to direct a $1 donation to a local non-profit of their choice within 7 days of their purchase.

If the customer does not direct the donation within 7 days, it will automatically be donated to the non-profit that each store's leadership has selected for the month.