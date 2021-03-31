Depot Youth Center holding spring break camp

Contributed photo

DARIEN — The Depot, Darien’s youth center, is going to have a Spring Break Club for seventh, and eighth grade students, Tuesday, April 13, through Friday, April 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities will include games, a TikTok competition, arts & crafts, Escape Room, Minute to Win It, dodgeball, Karaoke, tie dye and more.

Daily themes will be: Sports Day, Tuesday, April 13; Art Day, Wednesday, April 14; Superhero Day, and, or Villian Day, Thursday, April 15; and Pajama Day, Friday, April 16. The cost is $100 for the week. There is a maximum of 16 participants amid the coronavirus pandemic.