Depot Youth Center continues to support youth during pandemic

Since the closing of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Depot Youth Center is continuing the mission and support the youth and the community.

Teen programs and clubs have been moved to an online platform, including Jesse Lewis Choose Love, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), GNO (Girls Night Out), The Garden Club, The Volunteer Club, Student Governing Board, Respect Works and more. The Depot hopes is for the kids to better manage this crisis together and continue to have a forum in which to connect with one another to alleviate the natural rise of anxiety and depression that social isolation can bring. Members, please check emails for invitation links.

The Depot will remain a source of support for the parent community as well. The Depot is focusing to provide webinars and online support on subjects that are top of mind right now.

In the next weeks, The Depot is co-hosting:

A live, online presentation by Lynn Carnegie on college planning to help families navigate the changing world of academics and college admissions amid school closures and standardized test cancellations. April 1, at 7 p.m.

S4 Study Skills will host an online seminar, “Eight ways to keep your student focused, on track and on task in the new elearning environment,” Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m.

Co-hosted with the Darien High School Parents Assocation, “The Rise in Isolation and Loneliness Among our Kids, ”Scarlett Lewis, founder of Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement will present a live online presentation about the rise in isolation and loneliness among our kids and the need to strive for perfection. The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement curriculum for middle-schoolers at The Depot is endowed by a three-year grant from the Darien Foundation. Thursday, April 16, 7 p.m.

Keep up with the latest at dariendepot.com