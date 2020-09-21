Depot, Silver Hill offer ‘Minding our minds in challenging times’ program

"Minding our minds in challenging times" is a program offered by The Depot, Silver Hill Hospital that consists of a series of fun group discussions, hands-on projects and an online video series offered after school throughout '20-'21

The Depot Youth Center and Silver Hill Hospital are hosting a discussion for parents of middle schoolers to learn about a new program to be offered at The Depot beginning in October.

“Minding our minds in challenging times” consists of a series of fun group discussions, hands-on projects and an online video series offered after school throughout ’20-’21.The bi-monthly, in-person sessions will be held in a socially distant way, or if needed virtually. Workshops will be run by a selected team of children mental health and educational professionals from Silver Hill Hospital. Discussions will be centered on managing stress and anxiety, building healthy habits and routines, balancing digital life, among others.

This program will be underfunded by a grant from the John and Ethel Kashulon Foundation and is free. The course will be limited to a small group-first come basis, to comply with social distancing guidelines and facilitate group discussions. More information about applications will be provided at the Parent Information Session. Questions or comments can be directred to janice@dariendepot.com.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucu6rrzspHN3LA_iAg5hUFcScTgAOS5w4.