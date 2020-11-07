Depot, Darien’s Youth Center, to hold its first dog show on Sunday

The Depot Youth Center in Darien is holding its first ever dog show on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Depot, Darien’s Youth Center, is holding its first ever dog show on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $10 to register and $5 to watch.

The first place prize is $200 of puppy classes from Dog Gone Smart plus toys and treats. Second prize and third prize are gift baskets from Pet Valu.

The competitions include agility, beauty, a treat-eating contest and the fastest dog. Concessions include a stand with homemade dog treats and water.

The ‘Top Dog’ sponsor is Joy Food.

The gold sponsor is Dog Gone Smart. The silver sponsors are Pet Valu of Darien and Stamford, and Pet Pantry Warehouse. The bronze sponsors are The Pawprint Market and Fish Bowl Pets.