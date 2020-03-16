Department of Public Works asks residents to limit Town Hall visits to essentials

Due to health concerns for the general public and employees, the Department of Public Works (DPW) is requesting that the public limit visits to Town Hall to essential activities only.

Effective immediately, residents should conduct business and service requests via telephone, internet, and emails. The DPW continues to conduct business and deliver services. Our transfer station is OPEN. The swap shop is closed until further notice.

Resients shouldcontact us at 203-656-7346 or via email at dpwoffice@darienct.gov. The website also contains information about services we offer and requirements for permits at www.darienct.gov . The majority of business or service requests can be conducted without person to person contact.

Some of the services or business offered online are (click the link for more information.)

Dump Sticker Sales, for residential access into Darien Transfer Station and Recycling Center.

Commercial Dump Permits, for commercial access into Darien Transfer Station and Recycling Center.

 Street Opening Permits, required for any work on town owned public roadways.

Sanitary Sewer Connection Permits, required for work on sewer laterals can be issued with most work requirements being met remotely. Signature on actual permit can be performed in the field during sewer inspection.

 Spring Bulk Pickup Program. The best way to schedule an appointment for a bulk pickup is on line on our website.

If you do not have access to a computer you may call our office at the number above.

 Mapping requests, real estate transaction questions, title searcher inquiries, can all be accommodated without in person contact. Please call our office or email us with requests.

 Work Requests. If you have a service request, go to the Darien Web page at www.darienct.gov, and click on “Citizen Service Request” and follow the prompts.

If unable, feel free to contact DPW at 203-656-7346.

Please note that submission and payment for any permits herein is not an approved permit. All permits are subject to review and approval. You will be notified if and when your permit is issued.