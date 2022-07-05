Denmark theaters closed in honor of mall shooting victims July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 8:17 a.m.
1 of9 A shoe was abandoned in front of the shopping centre Fields, closed for at least a week after Sunday shooting, as police is investigating the crime scene the day after, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Field's shopping mall is closed in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. Danish police believe Sunday's shooting at the shopping mall was not terror-related, and said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People help a woman in front of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People leave the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People react in front of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, foreground and Minister of justice Mattias Tesfaye lay flowers at the entrance of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's largest cinema chain kept all its movie theaters closed Tuesday because a 17-year-old employee was one of the three people killed in a weekend shooting attack at a shopping mall.
Nordisk Film Biografer, which has 23 theaters nationwide, said on Facebook that the company made the decision out of respect for the victims - the teenage boy it employed, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old Russian man - and "to talk the situation through with our staff.”