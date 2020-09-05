Dems seek to topple GOP state senator from St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democrats are seeking to topple a suburban St. Louis area state senator who is a founding member of a group that has backed tougher rules on abortion and other conservative issues.

State Rep. Deb Lavender of Kirkwood is challenging incumbent Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, in the 15th Senate District, which includes all or portions of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Fenton, Glendale, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and Wildwood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Koenig, who is part of the upper chamber’s Conservative Caucus, served eight years in the state House and won 61% of the vote in 2016 against Democratic candidate Stephen Eagleton.

But Lavender is bullish about her chances, noting that nearly 62% of voters in the district supported the Medicaid expansion question that appeared on the August primary ballot, outpacing the 53% of voters statewide who supported it.

“I think this is a district where people are socially progressive,” Lavender said, adding that district voters support access to abortion and more funding for public education.

“I’m a good fit for this district,” she said.

Casey Burns, campaign manager for Koenig, said voters have known his position “against expanding Obamacare in Missouri for nearly a decade” and said voters will side with Koenig, “who backs the Blue," meaning he supports police, versus Lavender, whom Burns said supports defunding the police.

Lavender responded: “No, I do not want to defund the police and have never advocated for that."

Nationwide, suburban voters delivered Democrats the U.S. House in 2018, but in Missouri, success for the party remained elusive.

Last year, in one sign voters were no longer shunning Democrats in west St. Louis County, Democrat Trish Gunby won a November special election to represent the 99th House District — which Koenig represented until January 2017 — defeating Republican Lee Ann Pitman by eight percentage points, 54% to 46%.

, according to Missouri Ethics Commission records. Through July 23, Lavender's campaign had raised $544,000 and had $452,000 on hand heading into August. Koenig's campaign had raised more than $254,000 and had $182,000 on hand.

Lavender’s Purple PAC had raised another $161,000, while Koenig’s Freedom’s Promise PAC had raised more than $134,000.