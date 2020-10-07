Democrats link Trump-Collins, literally, on campaign signs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats eager to link Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins with President Donald Trump in her reelection race have begun posting campaign-style “Trump/Collins” signs in Maine.

They're similar to the traditional “Trump/Pence” signs touting the Republican presidential ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. In this case, Trump's name is on top and Collins' name is underneath, both in red letters against a blue background.

At the bottom: “Paid for by the Maine Democratic Party.”

Collins is running against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker, in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. It’s one of a handful of Senate contests that could decide whether Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate.

Democrats accuse Collins of being a Trump enabler and voting with him too often. But Collins touts her independence and has been critical of some of his actions, including during the pandemic.

Collins’ campaign was not amused by the signs.

“Sara Gideon and her friends would rather play petty political games than actually do hard work,” said Collins campaign spokesperson Annie Clark.

Collins, who's seeking a fifth term, didn't vote for Trump in 2016 and hasn't said whether she'll vote for him this year.

“Collins has made a political calculation not to tell Mainers who she’s supporting in this election, but she can’t hide from her support for Donald Trump,” said Holly Burke, spokesperson for the Maine Democratic Party.

