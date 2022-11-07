Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports.
For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district includes wealthy suburbs northwest of Wilmington, reported just under $84,000 in campaign spending, despite raising only a little more than $10,000. Sturgeon’s Republican opponent, attorney Ted Kittila, reported raising $12,725 and spending just under $12,000 in the same three-week period.