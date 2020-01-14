Democratic group to spend an additional $50M targeting Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The largest Democratic Party super PAC is pouring an additional $50 million into advertising attacking President Donald Trump.

Priorities USA announced Tuesday that it has increased the amount of money it plans to spend before the Democratic convention this summer to $150 million. As a part of that, the political action committee plans to spend $70 million in TV and digital ads in the battleground states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For months, some Democrats have worried that Trump's reelection effort was stockpiling cash and delivering a general election message at a time when much of their party's energy was being devoted to the primary. They argued that allowed Trump to go unanswered.

Priorities USA leaders say the additional investment will prevent Trump from having a monopoly on messaging and communicating with on-the-fence voters.

“While most of our party is focused on choosing our nominee, Donald Trump will be spending unprecedented amounts of money in battleground states in an effort to define the election before our nominee has a chance to defend themselves. We will not let this go unanswered,” said Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA. “Priorities USA has been outspending Trump online in key states for the last six months, and we will now be expanding our efforts to TV to make sure Wisconsin voters are hearing about how Donald Trump isn’t working for them.”

The group has reserved an additional $12.6 million for advertising in Florida, $6 million in Michigan and $5.9 million in Pennsylvania for a blitz that will begin in March.

They plan to go up with an additional $5.8 million in advertising in Wisconsin starting in late February.