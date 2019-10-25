https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Democratic-Assemblyman-Watt-endorses-Warren-for-14562553.php
Democratic Assemblyman Watt endorses Warren for president
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has snapped up another endorsement from a Nevada lawmaker.
Democratic Assemblyman Howard Watts, who represents a Las Vegas district, said in a statement Friday that he wants a president who will help working families, keep public lands publicly held and hold big corporations accountable.
Warren says she's honored to have Watts' support and called him a "fierce advocate" for Nevadans.
The Massachusetts senator has also been endorsed by Democratic Assemblywoman Heidi Swank, along with State Controller Catherine Byrne.
