DARIEN — After initially saying she planned to step down from her recently-won position on the Board of Selectmen and her current seat on the Board of Education, Tara Ochman said she has decided to keep her spot on the school board.

Tara Ochman ran as a Democrat against Republican First Selectman-elect Monica McNally for the town’s top seat, losing by 1,500 votes. Ochman still won a seat on the Board of Selectmen, however, as she earned more votes than the other candidates seeking that office.

Initially, Ochman announced she would be stepping away from the Board of Selectmen and also giving up her seat on the Board of Education in order to usher in two new Democratic members to fill those roles. Ochman has been on the school board for five years. Her seat on the school board was not up for election this year.

“I am in a unique position of having earned a spot on the Board of Selectmen and retaining a spot on the Board of Education,” Ochman wrote in a Facebook post last week. “However, at this time, I choose to step away from both boards. ... I would not do so unless I believed there were incredibly talented and capable candidates ready to fill these spots. I know that our many voices will come together to serve our entire community.”

The Darien Democratic Town Committee met Nov. 6 and formally endorsed Stacey Tié to serve on the Board of Education in the seat vacated by Tara Ochman.

Tie had been a Democratic candidate for one of three open Board of Education positions. Tié secured less votes that her running mate Julie Best and their Republican counterparts, Tara Wurm and David Brown.

In a letter to school board Chairperson David Dineen, DTC Chairman David Bayne wrote, “As a candidate in last week’s election, Ms. Tié demonstrated that thousands of Darien voters wish for her to serve on the Board of Education. We, therefore, request that the Board of Education honor the wishes of those voters and choose Ms. Tié to fill out the remainder of Ms. Ochman’s term.”

Traditionally, the board agrees with the political party’s choice to fill a vacancy, she said.

In a Monday statement, Ochman said she reversed her decision to step down from the Board of Education, citing “mounting opposition” and private discussions within that board indicating it would reject the DTC’s nomination to appoint Tie to Ochman’s seat.

“I understand that this is a departure from my announcement last week to resign from serving in town government,” Ochman said. “Unfortunately, politics has gotten in the way of governing.”

While not addressing the comment that Tie’s nomination faced internal board opposition, Dineen said that a replacement for Ochman had become moot since she never submitted a letter of resignation.

“The goal of the board was to follow the process, if and when we got a resignation,” Dineen said. “At the end of the day, we never got a resignation. So we never started the process.”

In her original Facebook post announcing her departure, Ochman thanked supporters and campaign volunteers, adding that though the outcome of the election was not the one they were hoping for, she was proud of the work she had put in to the town.

On Monday, Ochman said, she is ready to carry her Board of Education term to its end in November 2022.

“The election is over, the politics need to end, and we need to get back to leading our schools so that we provide the best educational experience for our kids,” Ochman said. “I’ll finish out my term and Stacey is committed to staying involved being an active volunteer voice in the community.”