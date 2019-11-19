Democrat Hicks’ campaign video seeks to unseat GOP Rep. Barr

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Josh Hicks says Congress needs more members who understand what it’s like growing up poor. The Marine veteran makes this point in a video promoting his congressional campaign in Kentucky, where he’s running for the 6th District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

Hicks is now a Lexington attorney, but plays up his rural roots and working-class background in the video. He spent a year as an ironworker and rigger after dropping out of college. He served in the Marines, then as a police officer before getting his law degree at the University of Kentucky.

He says Congress needs more members who understand people’s struggles.

Barr spokeswoman Jodi Whitaker says Hicks is promoting an “us vs. them” style of politics that’s led to “an obsession with impeachment.”