Democrat Dan Feltes running for New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Feltes, in his third term, announced his candidacy Tuesday in a web video, saying he'll work hard, leave no one behind and get things done. A former legal aid lawyer from Concord, Feltes said Republican Gov. Chris Sununu doesn't understand what ordinary folks are going through and that too many working families are being harmed by high health care costs, electric rates and property taxes.

Democratic Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky also is exploring a run for governor. Sununu won his second term last November, defeating Democrat Molly Kelly. A University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll released last month showed Sununu maintaining a strong approval rating, though voters were split on whether he should be re-elected.