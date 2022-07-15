Democrat Beto O'Rourke adds $27M to race for Texas governor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke on Friday reported raising nearly $32 million during the first half of 2022, keeping his challenge against Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on track to be one of the nation's most expensive races in November's midterm elections.
Abbott had already been sitting on $50 million as recently as February. His campaign had not yet released its latest fundraising numbers, which were due Friday in Texas.