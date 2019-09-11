Delaware woman with symptomless pregnancy births in toilet

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman who thought she couldn't have children says she unexpectedly gave birth in her sister's bathroom without showing any symptoms before delivering.

The Delaware News Journal reports that Wilmington resident Carla Collazo says pregnancy tests came back negative and she hadn't experienced weight gain or nausea ahead of self-delivering a baby girl in the toilet last month.

As the ambulance arrived, her sister tied off the umbilical cord with a shoestring. The women say the baby was born about six weeks early and weighed under 3 pounds (1.3 kilograms). She's recovering in the hospital but Collazo says she's healthy.

Collazo said she always wanted a child, but thought a medical condition would prevent her. Now, the new mom says she's shocked and happy to have her "miracle baby."

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com