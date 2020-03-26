Delaware reports 66-year-old is its first coronavirus death

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A 66-year-old man from southern Delaware is the state's first coronavirus death, public health officials said Thursday.

Officials said the Sussex County man had underlying health conditions and died while hospitalized out of state.

As of Thursday, 130 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delaware, including 86 in New Castle County, 27 from Sussex County and 17 in Kent County.

The individuals range in age from 1 to 90. Thirteen are hospitalized in Delaware, with seven reported to be critically ill. Two other Delaware residents are hospitalized out of state.