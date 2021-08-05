Skip to main content
News

Delaware inmate who left work crew found in Jersey

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware inmate who escaped from a prison work crew last week has been found in New Jersey, officials said.

Philip Jester, 31, left a Plummer Community Corrections Center work crew that was assigned to the Riverview Cemetery in Wilmington on July 30, the Department of Correction said in a news release. A warrant for escape after conviction was issued for Jester, who was serving time for burglary, officials said. On Thursday, officials announced that Jester was found by the Penns Grove Police Department and extradition to Delaware is pending.

The Plummer Community Corrections Center is a facility where the department manages offenders transitioning back to the community. Offenders at the facility are permitted to the leave to go to work, seek jobs or attend approved treatment sessions.