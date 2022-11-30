Deja vu in Vatican as 'Vatileaks' defendant cited at trial

ROME (AP) — The Vatican tribunal hearing a financial crimes case had something of a déjà vu Tuesday when a high-profile defendant in a previous trial over leaked documents emerged as a key figure in advising the prime prosecution witness to cooperate with prosecutors.
Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi announced he had received a series of 126 text messages over the weekend that explained how key prosecution witness Monsignor Alberto Perlasca decided to change his story and cooperate with the investigation into the Vatican's bungled investment in a London property.