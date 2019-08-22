Deaths as lightning strikes in Poland's Tatra Mountains

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mountain rescuers in Poland say some people have been killed and others injured when a sudden thunderstorm passed over the country's southern Tatra Mountains.

The TOPR rescue service said Thursday that rescuers were dispatched to Giewont peak where a group of tourists, including children, had been struck by lightning. Footage on TVN24 showed TOPR rescuers racing to a helicopter to get to the peak.