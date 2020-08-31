Deadline arrives for relief funding to local government

Medical personnel conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday afternoon May 4, 2020, at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services in Gallup, N.M. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used her veto power to preserve executive control over hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding in the budget solvency bill she recently signed. The move could mean less financial assistance for some Native American communities. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is reaching a decision on how to distribute $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to local governments.

Finance agency spokesman Henry Valdez said Monday that award letters are being delivered to county and municipal governments.

The state is taking into consideration local compliance with its emergency health orders that can be costly to local governments. That has also led to concerns of possible favoritism amid clashes between local and state officials over the governor's approach to reopening the economy.

The Department of Finance and Administration says it received requests for $192 million from 83 local governments for the $100 million that is available.

Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County are the only local governments to receive direct federal relief. The $2.2 trillion federal package aims to help businesses, workers and a health care system staggered by the coronavirus by replacing money lost in the collapse of the U.S. economy.

Declines in local government income have been especially pronounced since the pandemic hit in regions of the state that rely heavily on tourism and oil production.

At the same time, gross receipts taxes on sales and services were bolstered for several months by spending linked to a $600 weekly federal supplement to unemployment benefits.

That supplement expired in late July, and the state has been awarded a $300 weekly federal supplement to unemployment payouts through at least mid-August.

As many as six counties have experienced increases in gross receipts tax income linked to construction spending, the executive director of the association of counties, Steve Kopelman, told lawmakers last week.

About half of the state's 33 counties have instituted hiring freezes and some are resorting to staff furloughs to reduce spending.