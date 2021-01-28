Deadline Monday for Darien' COVID-19 tax extension application

DARIEN — The application deadline for taxpayers who qualify for extended time to pay their January 2021 property taxes is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
The Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen met in December to discuss the tax deferrment. Town Administrator Kate Buch pointed out that if the town boards didn’t meet to discuss it, the state would go with the previous voted upon plan in July. The Representative Town Meeting uanimously approved the tax deferral and information on how to apply are available on DarienCT.gov.