Deadline Monday for Darien' COVID-19 tax extension application

DARIEN — The application deadline for taxpayers who qualify for extended time to pay their January 2021 property taxes is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

The Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen met in December to discuss the tax deferrment. Town Administrator Kate Buch pointed out that if the town boards didn’t meet to discuss it, the state would go with the previous voted upon plan in July. The Representative Town Meeting uanimously approved the tax deferral and information on how to apply are available on DarienCT.gov.

Kathy Larkins, tax collector, said in July the town received 62 applications with just under $625,000 deferred. She said most of it has been paid back.

Towns were offered a choice of a tax deferment program and a low-interest rate program. Darien chose the tax deferral program, which allowed municipalities to extend the payment deadline for 90 days from the due date.

Larkins said the bulk of tax payers she had heard from said they preferred the deferral versus the lower interest rate. She said she thought that more would take advantage of the program from January to April than July through October. Larkins said she didn’t expect it to go over $1.5 in deferrment but it was just a “gut feeling.”

The application may be found on the Tax Collector’s page on the Town of Darien website (www.darienct.gov) and requires applicants to attest to a loss of income as a result of COVID-19.

Landlords, in addition to the application, are required to provide documentation proving property has suffered a significant revenue decline or documentation proving commensurate forbearance was offered to the tenants or lessees. There will be no deferment without a completed application. Applications may be submitted as follows:

—Emailed to Kathy Larkins (klarkins@darienct.gov)

— Delivered in person to the Darien Tax Office-Room 104 during the operational hours of Monday-Thursday 8 to 5:15pm (Closed on Fridays); no appointment is necessary.

— Mailed via US postal mail to the following address: Darien Tax Office Attention: Kathy Larkins 2 Renshaw Road Darien, CT 06820

The envelope must have a US postmark dated on or before February 1, 2021.

Questions should be directed to Kathy Larkins (203)656-7314.