Davis helps provide meals to Rhode Island hospital workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis partnered with the Frontline Foods nonprofit to sponsor 100 meals for staff at two Rhode Island hospitals helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

Davis, who grew up in Central Falls, was joined by members of the cast of “How to Get Away With Murder,” which stars Davis, in sponsoring the meals Wednesday from South Kingstown's Matunuck Oyster Bar for workers at Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island hospitals, The Providence Journal reported.

Frontline Foods is a national organization that pays local restaurants through donations to prepare meals for frontline workers.

Davis and her fellow cast members were the first to sponsor a delivery from the Rhode Island chapter, according to Frontline Foods Rhode Island.

___

PROVIDENCE SCHOOLS

Layoffs, furloughs and salary freezes are possible in the Providence public schools if anticipated state and city aid increase does not come through, officials said at a school board meeting.

If the district does not receive the full funding increase, it will have to make additional reductions in order to make the necessary investments, Chief Operating Officer Zack Scott said at Wednesday's meeting, WJAR-TV reported.

Potential layoffs could save the district $1.1 million; nonunion salary freezes $350,000; and five-day employee furloughs $500,000, among other cost-saving measures.